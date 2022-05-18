NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It originate, structure and invest in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities. NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is based in DALLAS. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

NREF opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 551.26 and a quick ratio of 551.26. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $17.96 and a one year high of $25.98.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 61.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NREF. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 283.6% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 6,458,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,956,000 after buying an additional 4,774,626 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,270,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 847.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 117,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 104,918 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 354,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 78,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 146,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 60,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

