NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Short Interest Up 20.5% in April

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 773,900 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the April 15th total of 642,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 371,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $18.95. 46,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,975. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,910.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.17. NextGen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $21.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.69.

NXGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

In other news, EVP Donna Cullen Greene sold 63,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,275,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 33,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $676,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 155,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 144,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,091 over the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 49,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,444,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,167,000 after purchasing an additional 112,354 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 176.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 60,410 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

