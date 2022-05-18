NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.95-$1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $628.00 million-$640.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $627.02 million.NextGen Healthcare also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.95-1.01 EPS.

NXGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut NextGen Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.17.

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. NextGen Healthcare has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $21.87. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,010.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.69.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Donna Cullen Greene sold 63,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,275,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 33,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $676,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 155,013 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 144,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,091 in the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 38.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 12,728 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

