NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $628-640 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $632.15 million.NextGen Healthcare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.95-$1.01 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.69. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,010.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.17.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Donna Cullen Greene sold 63,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,275,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $74,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,507.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,091. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 2.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

