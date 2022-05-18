Nick Winks Acquires 25,000 Shares of Sureserve Group plc (LON:SUR) Stock

Sureserve Group plc (LON:SUR – Get Rating) insider Nick Winks acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £21,000 ($25,887.57).

Sureserve Group stock opened at GBX 83.93 ($1.03) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96. Sureserve Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 68 ($0.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 106 ($1.31). The company has a market cap of £138.54 million and a PE ratio of 11.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 84.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 87.88.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

