Nicox (OTCMKTS:NICXF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nicox (OTCMKTS:NICXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nicox S.A. is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. By leveraging their proprietary expertise in nitric oxide (NO) donation and other technologies, they are developing an extensive portfolio of novel product candidates that target multiple ophthalmic conditions, including glaucoma. Their portfolio includes three programs in development including NCX 470 for intraocular pressure lowering, based on their proprietary NO-donating research platform and NCX 4251, a proprietary formulation of the well-established molecule fluticasone, for acute exacerbations of blepharitis. Their research activities are focused on novel future generation NO-donors including NO-donating phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE5) inhibitors and NO-donating soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulators (in partnership with Ironwood). “

Nicox stock opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66. Nicox has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $5.10.

Nicox SA operates as an ophthalmology company in France and internationally. The company develops solutions to maintain vision and improve ocular health. Its lead product candidate is NCX 470, a novel nitric oxide-donating prostaglandin analog for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, which is in phase 3 clinical trial.

