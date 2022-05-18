Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Declares Dividend of GBX 7.70

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.70 ($0.09) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Ninety One Group’s previous dividend of $6.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Ninety One Group stock opened at GBX 240.60 ($2.97) on Wednesday. Ninety One Group has a one year low of GBX 215 ($2.65) and a one year high of GBX 290 ($3.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 253.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 257.01. The company has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.43.

In other news, insider Kim Mary McFarland purchased 681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.25) per share, with a total value of £1,797.84 ($2,216.27).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ninety One Group from GBX 275 ($3.39) to GBX 255 ($3.14) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

