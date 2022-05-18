Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Declares Dividend of GBX 7.70

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.70 ($0.09) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Ninety One Group’s previous dividend of $6.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Ninety One Group stock opened at GBX 240.60 ($2.97) on Wednesday. Ninety One Group has a one year low of GBX 215 ($2.65) and a one year high of GBX 290 ($3.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 253.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 257.01. The company has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.43.
In other news, insider Kim Mary McFarland purchased 681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.25) per share, with a total value of £1,797.84 ($2,216.27).
About Ninety One Group (Get Rating)
Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.
Further Reading
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Target Follows Walmart Lower In A Downward Spiral Of Inflation
- Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) Moves Back From The Brink
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ninety One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ninety One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.