Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) Short Interest Update

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 260,200 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the April 15th total of 216,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 650.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NFPDF remained flat at $$73.19 during trading on Wednesday. Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $72.45 and a 52-week high of $73.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.01.

About Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (Get Rating)

Nissin Foods Holdings Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of instant foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through the Nissin Food Products, Myojo Foods, Chilled and Frozen Foods, The Americas, China, and Others segments. Its products include packaged instant noodles, cup noodles, chilled and frozen foods, soups, cereal foods, dairy products, confectionery, rice crackers and snacks, beverages, and other products.

