NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSPW) Short Interest Update

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSPW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the April 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NLS Pharmaceutics stock. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSPW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

NLSPW stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.38. 1,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,039. NLS Pharmaceutics has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $1.20.

