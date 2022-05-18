NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Major Shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc Purchases 106,621 Shares of Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 106,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $249,493.14. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,278,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,012,548.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corre Partners Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 2,800 shares of NN stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $6,552.00.

On Thursday, April 21st, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 69,495 shares of NN stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $191,111.25.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 274,619 shares of NN stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $714,009.40.

Shares of NN stock opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3.65. NN, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $107.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

NN ( NASDAQ:NNBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. NN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $110.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NN, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in NN by 18.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in NN by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 145,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in NN by 6.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in NN by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in NN by 79.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for general industrial and automotive end markets.

