Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NOAH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.81.
Shares of NYSE NOAH opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $995.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.14. Noah has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $49.88.
About Noah (Get Rating)
Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.
