Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NOAH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.81.

Shares of NYSE NOAH opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $995.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.14. Noah has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $49.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOAH. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Noah by 391.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in Noah by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 35,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Noah by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 17,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Noah by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Noah during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

