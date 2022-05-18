Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) PT Lowered to €6.00

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €6.50 ($6.77) to €6.00 ($6.25) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NOK. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.46) to €5.80 ($6.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.70 ($6.98) to €6.10 ($6.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. AlphaValue raised shares of Nokia Oyj to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.87.

Shares of NYSE NOK traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.86. 2,377,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,658,728. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.58. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.55.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter worth $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 627.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 494,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,029,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,435,000 after buying an additional 243,343 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 2.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

