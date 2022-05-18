Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $732.79 Million

Analysts expect Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) to announce $732.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $746.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $718.93 million. Nomad Foods reported sales of $717.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year sales of $3.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nomad Foods.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

NOMD opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 15.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 17,440 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 595.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,787,000 after acquiring an additional 750,281 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 33.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 10,711 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 29.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 59,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods (Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nomad Foods (NOMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.