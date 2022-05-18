Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.92-$1.96 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have commented on NOMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.44.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

NOMD opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.73. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $31.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 7.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 595.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,787,000 after acquiring an additional 750,281 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,978,000 after acquiring an additional 719,904 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 8,497.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 203,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 201,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 28.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after buying an additional 67,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods (Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.