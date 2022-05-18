Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) to report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Nordic American Tankers reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 176.94% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $22.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordic American Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

NYSE NAT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,198,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,082,309. Nordic American Tankers has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $3.81. The stock has a market cap of $506.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.48%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

