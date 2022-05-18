Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $275.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Get Nordson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $215.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson has a 1 year low of $197.20 and a 1 year high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.09%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 7,456.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.