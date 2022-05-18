Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $275.40.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NDSN. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nordson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Nordson by 3.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nordson by 10.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 24.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 4.7% in the first quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

NDSN opened at $215.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.55 and a 200 day moving average of $236.96. Nordson has a 52-week low of $197.20 and a 52-week high of $272.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Nordson’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.09%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

