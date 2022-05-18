Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

Nordstrom has a payout ratio of 23.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nordstrom to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

Shares of NYSE JWN traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,324,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,962,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96. Nordstrom has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $41.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.87.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.19. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

JWN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.07.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,737.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth $278,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth $285,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

