Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.80% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Nordstrom have outperformed the industry in the past three months, courtesy of the impressive fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results. Both top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. Results gained from solid demand for apparel and footwear, robust digital growth, compelling merchandise, and lower markdowns. Higher merchandise margins, as well as lower buying and occupancy costs, boosted margins, which, in turn, led to bottom-line growth. Improved digital traffic at Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack aided digital sales. Management issued the fiscal 2022 view, which seems encouraging. However, the cpompany is still grappling with the adverse comparisons with fourth-quarter fiscal 2019. Higher freight costs and ongoing supply-chain disruptions remain concerns.”

Get Nordstrom alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JWN. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

JWN stock traded down $1.77 on Wednesday, reaching $23.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,262,823. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $43.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.19. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,737.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 18.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 447,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after acquiring an additional 70,849 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 21,837 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 125.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 29,767 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 1,420.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 86,647 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordstrom (JWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.