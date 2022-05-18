Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) vs. Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) Head-To-Head Analysis

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) and Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Northeast Community Bancorp and Rhinebeck Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Community Bancorp 23.74% 5.58% 1.08% Rhinebeck Bancorp 20.37% 8.30% 0.82%

This table compares Northeast Community Bancorp and Rhinebeck Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Community Bancorp $50.76 million 3.46 $11.90 million $0.86 12.47 Rhinebeck Bancorp $51.12 million 2.10 $11.56 million $0.94 10.11

Northeast Community Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rhinebeck Bancorp. Rhinebeck Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northeast Community Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and Rhinebeck Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northeast Community Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rhinebeck Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Northeast Community Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.60%. Given Northeast Community Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Northeast Community Bancorp is more favorable than Rhinebeck Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.1% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Rhinebeck Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Rhinebeck Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Northeast Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rhinebeck Bancorp has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Northeast Community Bancorp beats Rhinebeck Bancorp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northeast Community Bancorp (Get Rating)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts. The company also offers construction, commercial and industrial, multifamily and mixed-use real estate, non-residential real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in various types of liquid assets, including U.S. Treasury obligations, municipal securities, deposits at the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, and certificates of deposit of federally insured institutions, as well as securities of various federal agencies, and of state and municipal governments. Further, the company offers investment advisory and financial planning services; and life insurance products and fixed-rate annuities. It operates seven full-service branches in New York and three full-service branches in Massachusetts; and loan production offices in White Plains and New City, New York, as well as Danvers, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in White Plains, New York.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp (Get Rating)

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans, commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial business loans; and one-to four-family residential real estate loans. It also provides brokerage and financial services; and life insurance and investment products to individuals and businesses. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through 15 branches and 2 representative offices in Dutchess, Ulster, Orange, and Albany counties. It also operates ATM located in Tivoli, New York. The company was founded in 1860 and is based in Poughkeepsie, New York. Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Rhinebeck Bancorp, MHC.

