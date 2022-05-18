Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Equities researchers at Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. B. Riley decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.31.

NYSE NOVA opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 2.28. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $46.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.06.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $65.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.18 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 52.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $82,063.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $190,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 198.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

