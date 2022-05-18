Northland Securities Lowers Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Price Target to $20.00

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Northland Securities to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 255.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ALLT. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Allot Communications to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allot Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

NASDAQ:ALLT traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.62. 15,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 0.99. Allot Communications has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.45.

Allot Communications ( NASDAQ:ALLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allot Communications by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 36,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Allot Communications by 56.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allot Communications during the fourth quarter worth $950,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Allot Communications by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allot Communications during the first quarter worth $1,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

