Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Short Interest Up 30.0% in April

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,600 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the April 15th total of 85,100 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NRIM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northrim BanCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

In related news, Director David W. Karp purchased 2,500 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.35 per share, for a total transaction of $108,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl L. Hanneman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $44,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,910 shares of company stock worth $252,513 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,971,000 after purchasing an additional 31,470 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 249,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,550,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 110,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,832,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrim BanCorp stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $39.34. 25,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,833. Northrim BanCorp has a 1 year low of $38.42 and a 1 year high of $47.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.71.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.50 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 24.81%. On average, analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

About Northrim BanCorp (Get Rating)

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.