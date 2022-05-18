Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.73 Per Share

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.73 per share by the aerospace company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57.

Northrop Grumman has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Northrop Grumman has a payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Northrop Grumman to earn $27.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $459.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $451.22 and a 200 day moving average of $407.84. The company has a market cap of $71.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $344.89 and a 12-month high of $490.82.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.14. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.25.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.87, for a total value of $102,271.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $659,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,648 shares of company stock worth $4,055,145 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.