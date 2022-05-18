NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative product candidates targeting the treatment or prevention of a wide range of infections in hospital and non-hospital environments. NovaBay has discovered and is developing a class of antimicrobial compounds, which it has named Aganocide compounds, which are based upon small molecules that are generated by white blood cells that defend the body against invading pathogens. NovaBay believes that Aganocide compounds could form a platform on which to create a variety of products to address differing needs in the treatment and prevention of bacterial and viral infections, including Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus. “

Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 3.47. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.88.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals ( NYSEAMERICAN:NBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.77% and a negative return on equity of 67.65%. The business had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 18,859 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 118,099 shares during the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

