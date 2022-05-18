Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $5.00 Per Share

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note issued on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.00 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s FY2025 earnings at $5.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NVO. Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $563.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $106.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.73. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $78.71 and a twelve month high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.741 dividend. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 44.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heirloom Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,407,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 68.2% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 113,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,657,000 after buying an additional 46,233 shares during the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 900,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,996,000 after acquiring an additional 434,841 shares during the last quarter.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

