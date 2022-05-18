Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Chairman Sells $959,300.00 in Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) Chairman Steven Lund sold 21,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $959,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 180,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,161,923.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steven Lund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Steven Lund sold 925 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total value of $42,614.75.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded down $1.80 on Wednesday, reaching $45.34. 452,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,620. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $62.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.92.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $604.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NUS. StockNews.com lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

