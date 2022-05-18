Nutanix (NTNX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 25th. Analysts expect Nutanix to post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Nutanix has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $413.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Nutanix to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NTNX stock opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTNX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 46,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $1,099,420.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $108,508.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,652 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,165. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Nutanix by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Nutanix by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

