Nutrien Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%.

TSE:NTR traded down C$2.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$130.72. The stock had a trading volume of 845,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,420. Nutrien has a one year low of C$71.31 and a one year high of C$147.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$72.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$130.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$106.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.27 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 17.6700002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$125.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Nutrien to a “hold” rating and set a C$79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank lowered Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nutrien to C$158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$121.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$98.83.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

