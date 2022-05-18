Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the April 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 39.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 498,200.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 41.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 6.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

NYSE NPV opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.73. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $17.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.