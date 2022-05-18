NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NV5 Holding Inc. offers professional, technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. The company focuses on business services which include construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering, energy services, program management, and environmental services. It operates in California, Colorado, Utah, Florida and New Jersey. NV5 Holding Inc. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NVEE stock opened at $113.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NV5 Global has a 12 month low of $86.44 and a 12 month high of $141.48.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $188.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 12.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NV5 Global will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 4,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.62, for a total value of $486,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $365,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVEE. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in NV5 Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 28.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

