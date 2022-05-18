NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares from $320.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.04% from the stock’s current price.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.97.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $181.77 on Wednesday. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $135.43 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.57. The company has a market cap of $529.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 310.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532,187 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,279,217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 294.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after buying an additional 18,277,063 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 295.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,498,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,832,078,000 after buying an additional 13,821,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 288.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,832,017 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,694,005,000 after buying an additional 13,237,122 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

