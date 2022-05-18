NVIDIA (NVDA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 25th. Analysts expect NVIDIA to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect NVIDIA to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NVIDIA stock opened at $181.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market cap of $529.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.57. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $135.43 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.82.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 570.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in NVIDIA by 16.4% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 11.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

