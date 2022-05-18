NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,050,000 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the April 15th total of 5,400,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 69,450 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $13,603,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,070 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $6,673,000 after buying an additional 17,509 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.30.

Shares of NXPI stock traded down $10.25 on Wednesday, reaching $175.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,652,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $164.75 and a one year high of $239.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.84 and its 200 day moving average is $200.00.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

