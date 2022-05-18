Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.79.

OSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. Oak Street Health has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 26.82% and a negative return on equity of 413.94%. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $246,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $1,593,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,871,377 shares in the company, valued at $102,823,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,000 shares of company stock worth $6,776,050. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth $383,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth $73,233,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 10,572 shares during the last quarter. General Equity Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth $11,483,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,195,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

