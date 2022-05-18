Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocwen Financial Corporation is a financial services holding company engaged in asset acquisition and resolution, residential finance, commercial finance, investment management and hotel operations. The Company primarily specializes in the aquisition and resolution of non-performing or underperforming loans. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OCN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Ocwen Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Ocwen Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of OCN opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.58, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12. The company has a market capitalization of $206.74 million, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.90. Ocwen Financial has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $41.92.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($2.66). The firm had revenue of $293.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.17 million. Ocwen Financial had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 6.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ocwen Financial will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ocwen Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 140.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ocwen Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial in the third quarter worth about $142,000. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

