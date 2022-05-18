Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 93.08% from the stock’s current price.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Okta from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.04.

Get Okta alerts:

OKTA traded down $9.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.69. 121,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,608,640. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Okta has a 52 week low of $80.31 and a 52 week high of $276.30.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $383.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.46 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $158,272.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Okta by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its position in Okta by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Okta by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Okta by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in Okta by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.