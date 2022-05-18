Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Lowered to $165.00 at Mizuho

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Mizuho from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 88.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OKTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $273.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.89.

OKTA opened at $87.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Okta has a 12 month low of $80.31 and a 12 month high of $276.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.50.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $383.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $158,272.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $1,170,602.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,537 shares of company stock worth $2,984,147. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 944.4% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

