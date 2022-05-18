Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Director C Robert Bunch Sells 43,293 Shares

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) Director C Robert Bunch sold 43,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $2,814,910.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

OLN stock opened at $65.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.85 and a 200-day moving average of $54.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $65.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 116.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 26,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 14,421 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,244,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olin by 4.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,872,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OLN shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

