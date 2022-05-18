Omega Therapeutics (OMGA) and The Competition Critical Comparison

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) is one of 255 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Omega Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Omega Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omega Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Omega Therapeutics Competitors 1645 5714 11361 210 2.54

Omega Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 854.69%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 120.52%. Given Omega Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Omega Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.9% of Omega Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Omega Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Omega Therapeutics $140,000.00 -$68.28 million -0.65 Omega Therapeutics Competitors $773.46 million $147.16 million -0.02

Omega Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Omega Therapeutics. Omega Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Omega Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omega Therapeutics N/A -58.81% -36.39% Omega Therapeutics Competitors -4,043.00% -66.82% -29.84%

Summary

Omega Therapeutics beats its peers on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Omega Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform is designed to coopt nature's operating system by harnessing the power of epigenetics, the mechanism for gene control and cell differentiation. The company is developing omega epigenomic controller (OEC) candidates to up-regulate the expression of HNF4a, a transcriptional master regulator as a potential way to restore liver-cell function in patients suffering from chronic liver diseases; to control the expression of genes that have been strongly linked to cell-growth inhibition in patients with diabetes and other conditions to restore the capacity for corneal regeneration; to down-regulate expression of the CXCL1, 2, 3, and IL-8 gene cluster; to control expression of genes implicated in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis to halt or reverse disease progression and improve disease outcomes; to down-regulate the expression of SFRP1, a protein that inhibits hair growth; and to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer. It is also developing OTX-2002 to down-regulate c-Myc, an oncogene. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

