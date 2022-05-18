ON (NYSE:ONON) PT Lowered to $34.00

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 64.97% from the stock’s current price.

ONON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on ON in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on ON in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

NYSE:ONON opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.99. ON has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $55.87.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.83 million. ON’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ON will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON during the third quarter worth $1,727,778,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,915,000. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of ON by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,357,000 after buying an additional 5,887,034 shares during the last quarter. Bond Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ON in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,069,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter worth about $125,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

