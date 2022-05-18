Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ONTX has been the topic of several other reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Onconova Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14. Onconova Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.80.

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,889.38% and a negative return on equity of 36.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 24.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 34,450 shares during the last quarter. 11.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

