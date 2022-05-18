ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OGS. Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

ONE Gas stock opened at $87.55 on Wednesday. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $62.52 and a 1-year high of $92.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.52.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.12. The company had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.74 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $64,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 961,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,817,000 after buying an additional 89,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

