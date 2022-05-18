ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

STKS stock opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.82. ONE Group Hospitality has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $290.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 2.41.

ONE Group Hospitality ( NASDAQ:STKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 11.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKS. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 169.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

