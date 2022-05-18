OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Craig Hallum

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Craig Hallum to $22.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 104.84% from the company’s current price.

OSPN has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

OSPN traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.74. The company had a trading volume of 12,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,932. OneSpan has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The company has a market capitalization of $429.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.24 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.71.

OneSpan ( NASDAQ:OSPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $52.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that OneSpan will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSPN. Altai Capital Management L.P. grew its position in OneSpan by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,386,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,472,000 after purchasing an additional 976,834 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in OneSpan by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,024,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,239,000 after purchasing an additional 345,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in OneSpan by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,742,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,219,000 after purchasing an additional 296,438 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in OneSpan by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,254,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,233,000 after purchasing an additional 196,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in OneSpan by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 369,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 187,901 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

