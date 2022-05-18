Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on May 18th, 2022

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLFGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 806,300 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the April 15th total of 658,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 52.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ono Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OPHLF opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $26.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average is $24.27.

About Ono Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.