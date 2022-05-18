Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Short Interest Update

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 806,300 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the April 15th total of 658,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 52.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ono Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OPHLF opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $26.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average is $24.27.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

