Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX) Short Interest Down 13.8% in April

Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the April 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ONYX stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Onyx Acquisition Co. I has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 452.6% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26,326 shares during the last quarter.

Onyx Acquisition Co I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on search for a target business in the general industrials sectors, such as aerospace and defense, air freight and logistics, airlines, building products, commercial services and supplies, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, industrial conglomerates, machinery, marine, professional services, road and rail, distributors, and transportation infrastructure, as well as the construction technology sector.

