OpGen (OPGN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for OpGen (NASDAQ: OPGN):

5/17/2022 – OpGen is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – OpGen had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.00.

5/9/2022 – OpGen is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/1/2022 – OpGen is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/23/2022 – OpGen is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/15/2022 – OpGen is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – OpGen is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – OpGen was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

3/30/2022 – OpGen is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – OpGen is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ OPGN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 8,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,102. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98. OpGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.50.

Get OpGen Inc alerts:

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.19). OpGen had a negative net margin of 680.36% and a negative return on equity of 70.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OpGen, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in OpGen by 1,020.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,696,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 1,545,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OpGen by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 323,388 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of OpGen during the 3rd quarter worth $744,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OpGen during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of OpGen during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.