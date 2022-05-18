Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for FIGS in a research report issued on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. Oppenheimer currently has a “NA” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for FIGS’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get FIGS alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on FIGS from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America cut shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen increased their target price on FIGS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FIGS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

NYSE:FIGS opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.83. FIGS has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.82.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth about $805,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,847,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in FIGS during the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 1,532.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 26,522 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas Tull bought 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $248,682.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,101,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,161,268.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $123,096.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 361,972 shares of company stock worth $7,254,405 over the last quarter.

About FIGS (Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.