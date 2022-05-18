Oppenheimer Weighs in on Compugen Ltd.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Compugen in a report issued on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Compugen from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

Shares of CGEN opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67. Compugen has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $9.20.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Compugen in the 1st quarter valued at $22,108,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Compugen by 10.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,228,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,389 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Compugen by 251.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 807,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 577,515 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Compugen by 3,305.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 561,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 544,853 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,760,000.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

